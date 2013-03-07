Skyfall star Naomie Harris styles it up in Stockholm

While Skyfall co-stars Daniel Craig, Berenice Marlohe and Javier Bardem hit Paris, InStyle cover girl Naomie Harris was styling it up in Stockholm for the premiere of the latest Bond movie.

Working two stunning looks for her quick stopover in the Swedish capital, Naomie opted for a long-sleeved Stella McCartney mini dress for the press conference, before going all out in the glamour stakes in a sequin-covered bandeau gown for the premiere.

And the stunning star revealed where she’s off to next on Twitter, tweeting: “Bye #Sweden! Off to #Rome now… The #Skyfall tour continues!! Have a great day!! Xx”

