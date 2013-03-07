Skyfall’s Berenice Marlohe sizzles in Alexander McQueen

After her red carpet success in an Elie Saab gown for the Paris premiere of Skyfall, Bond girl Berenice Marlohe was smouldering once more wearing Alexander McQueen for the photocall.

Swapping day dresses for some super-chic tailoring, Ms Marlohe opted for a monochrome look teaming ivory tuxedo trousers with a black feathered peplum top from Alexander McQueen’s Autumn Winter 2012 collection.

While Sergio Rossi heels completed a polished outfit, an undone updo and smokey eyes added edge.

