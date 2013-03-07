SJP welcomes twins!

Sex and The City star Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick are the proud parents of twin girls named Marion and Tabitha.

Delivered in Ohio, USA by a surrogate mother, the girls were born on Monday. A rep for the couple said: "Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are delighted to announce the healthy arrival of their two daughters at 3:58 PM on June 22 in Ohio. Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick weighed 5 lbs, 11 oz and Tabitha Hodge Broderick weighed 6 pounds. Both Hodge and Elwell are family names on Parker's side. The babies are doing beautifully and the entire family is over the moon."

The couple, who already have a six-year-old son, James Wilkie, announced in April they were using a surrogate to add to their brood after admitting they were having trouble conceiving naturally.

We at InStyle are delighted for the family and can't wait to see the adorable get-ups these two little ladies will be sporting. Look out Suri Cruise!

By Maria Milano