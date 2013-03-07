SJP blings up political event

Sarah Jessica Parker lent a little A-list appeal and a lot of fashion bling to the Empire State Pride Agenda Fall Dinner, where she joined New York mayor Michael Bloomberg in the fight for marriage equality in the gay community.

The Sex and The City actress looked hot to trot in a black asymmetrical minidress accessorised to perfection with spotty stockings, a MAJOR sparkling necklace, elegant court shoes and a her trademark Halston Heritage Cleo Sac bag.

The Halston creative director has been spotted with different versions of the Cleo in the last couple of weeks – from the sparkly number she wore to an art gallery and on the school run to a wet-look charcoal one that she teamed with an all-grey outfit for a date with her hubby Matthew Broderick.

SJP, who is active on the political scene, hosted the fundraiser alongside American TV host Andy Cohen.

