SJP and Liz Hurley wow in hot pink dresses at film premiere

The two stunning ladies stunned in similar pink strapless frocks at the Did You Hear About The Morgans premiere

Sex and The City star Sarah Jessica Parker arrived on the red carpet in Leicester Square in a stunning hot pink strapless dress, fishnet tights and two-tone purple and pink heels.

Her gorgeous dress was made and modified from the catwalk design by celeb favourite L’Wren Scott, from the spring/summer 2010 range.

We also have a major crush on SJP’s fab pink and purple Charlotte Olympia dolly heels that co-ordinated perfectly with her dress. A pink and purple pair in a different design are available now at Net-A-Porter.

Liz Hurley also attended the premiere of Did You Hear About The Morgans staring SJP and Hugh Grant, who looked chic in a classic black suit.

Liz Hurley, former girlfriend of Hugh, wore a show-stopping pink and red Dolce & Gabbana dress with nude heels and a glitzy box clutch.

The film sees SJP and Hugh reunited on screen for the first time since Extreme Measures in 1996. They play a couple on the verge of divorce who are forced into starting a new life together after witnessing a murder.

The film opens in cinemas on December 18.

By Georgie Hindle