Sienna Miller shows off her own label as she hits Dinard British Film Festival!

Wearing an outfit from her Twenty8Twelve collection, Sienna Miller arrived at the film festival as a member of the judging panel!

Going ultra chic and sleek for her new role as juror for the Dinard British Film Festival, Sienna Miller worked a stylish outfit from her own fashion label Twenty8Twelve as she arrived in France.

Nailing the A/W trend for animal print, Sienna teamed her fierce Twenty8Twelve skirt with a black cropped jacket and top also from her label. Patent heels showed off her enviable pins - which were perfectly tanned too!

Sienna and fellow jurors - including Lock Stock actor Nick Moran, must judge between the six British films in this year's competition which are Mr Nice, Skeleton, Soulboy, We Want Sex, Treacle Jnr and Sex, Drugs & Rock 'N' Roll.

And after gaining much praise for her Twenty8Twelve SS11 collection (see Sienna and sis Savannah pictured left), showcased in London Fashion Week, it's no wonder Sienna's keen to show off the super cool outfits.

By Tara Gardner

