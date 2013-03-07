Sienna Miller’s bikini style

While some of us are destined for Christmas and New Year in the snow, some people, Sienna Miller included, have headed for winter sun.

And when Sienna does beach chic, boy does she get it right. Take notes from the queen of summer dressing ladies, Sienna’s seaside style is top-to-toe perfection.

Looking toned and golden, Sienna sported Agent Provocateur’s to-die-for Kerry bikini (buy it at Agentprovocateur.com). With its fifties styling and nautical theme, this is a fabulously on-trend set of swimwear.

By Pat McNulty