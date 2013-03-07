Sienna Miller returns to the red carpet in style

New mum Sienna Miller makes a welcome return to the red carpet at the 2012 Hamptons International Film Festival

Just three months after having baby daughter Marlowe, Sienna Miller was back to her stylish ways at the 2012 Hamptons International Film Festival to promote her new flick The Girl.

In a duo of dreamy ensembles, the style maven first took to the red carpet in a cream sheath dress by Alessandra Rich teamed with Prada shoes for the Chairman’s Reception.

The following day Ms Miller practiced Hamptons chic by pairing printed silk trousers with a crisp white shirt and rolled-sleeve cardi, finishing off the look with red ballet pumps.

A far cry from her boho days, we’re liking this mum’s style.

