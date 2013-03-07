Sienna Miller pregnancy portrait unveiled!

Joining the likes of Demi Moore and Kate Moss, Sienna Miller posed naked while pregnant with baby Marlowe for a portrait by British artist, Jonathan Yeo.

Known for his iconic paintings of public figures, including George W Bush, Tony Blair, Nicole Kidman and Minnie Driver, Yeo unveiled his realist painting of Sienna Miller for his ongoing project (I’ve Got You) Under My Skin.

Sienna’s portrait celebrates the natural female form, as the actress poses with disheveled hair and a gorgeous pregnant glow. Speaking of the portrait, Jonathan Yeo said, "I can think of many figures whose public currency in part revolves around their appearance, who would prefer to hide themselves away for nine months."

The portrait is part of a series of paintings of Sienna, which will go on display next year at The National Portrait Gallery.

And joining Sienna on the walls of the gallery will be Kate Middleton, who is currently sitting for a Royal portrait, painted by an unknown artist.

By Harriet Hall