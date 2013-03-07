Sienna Miller makes a stylish mum on day out with baby Marlowe

Sienna Miller worked a chic layered look on a New York stroll with fiance Tom Sturridge and daughter Marlowe

Sienna Miller and her other half, Tom Sturridge, have stayed clear of the limelight since they became parents to four-month-old baby Marlowe, but when the family stepped out in New York on for a weekend stroll it was clear the couple have settled into their new roles with ease.

Walking side-by-side in New York's West Village, the couple looked picture-perfect, with Sienna taking the reigns on Marlowe's buggy.

Looking super-snug, the stylish new mum layered a hooded faux fur coat over an orange cable-knit sweater, classic skinny jeans and a pair of suede ankle boots. Meanwhile, Tom walked alongside her in a navy blazer, matching hoody and check shirt, topped with a fedora hat.

We're sure Marlowe will follow in her parents stylish foot steps.