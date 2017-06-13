JUICY: Sienna Miller Goes Public On Instagram & Follows Jude Law’s Entire Family

Boho babes rejoice: Sienna Miller has gone public on Instagram! Following a guest appearance on her pal and now fellow actress, Poppy Delevingne’s Instagram Stories Sienna, who famously prides herself on privacy has gone public with an account called, @siennathing and followed some VERY interesting people...

Sideling her CV of, ‘Queen of the world, 2003,’ ½ of one of the greatest couples of all time (still praying for that Jude Law reunion) and prolific actress, Ms. Miller has simply described herself as, ‘Marlowe’s Mama’ in her bio. Cute. Much?

Her first post is captioned, “hello world wide web,” accompanied by the hashtags, “#givenin #peerpressure #luddite.” The image is of the actress showing both of her palms, inscribed with “GREE” on her right and “TINGS” on her left hand whilst wearing the infamous t-shirt by Dior which reads, “We Should All Be Feminists.” So it seems Sienna went for a very topical post for her first time out of the Instagram block.

We couldn’t be more excited about Sienna making her pixels public and at the time of writing she has amassed 3,948 followers in a mere ten hours. If only our followers went up that quickly, hey…

The actress has started off by following 59 people including the Delevingne sisters, Kendall Jenner and some political heavy weights including, Bernie Sanders and former Vice President, Joe Biden- but who doesn’t love a political follow in 2017?

Sienna has also followed former co-star, Ben Affleck and VERY interestingly she has only gone and followed Jude’s model son, Rafferty Law, Jude Law’s ex-wife, Sadie Frost and her youngest daughter from her marriage to Jude, Iris Law. So it seems bygones are bygones… god you can really tell a lot about someone by who they follow!

We are expecting, slash praying, for a tones of #OOTD’s, ideally some house snaps and a wealth of wardrobe inspiration from one of our most iconic fashion icons. And who knows... a reunion selfie with Jude? Crash the internet why don't you, Sienna!

Watch. This. Space.