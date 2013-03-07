SHOP HER STYLE: Rihanna hits New York in a Diesel Black Gold winter coat

Could we be more jealous of Rihanna’s wardrobe? Answer; probably not.

The latest piece of her fab clothing collection that we desperately want is this luxurious chocolate brown winter coat with faux fur lining by Diesel Black Gold.

Rihanna was spotted in this ultra-thick outerwear while doing a spot of shopping in New York.

But it seems that Riri isn’t the only fan of this great winter warmer as it has completely sold out on Diesel’s online website.

Fortunately for us however, there are still some available in shops but they’re not likely to hang about.

For a slice of Rihanna winter glam call 0207 8332255 for Diesel stockists.

By Georgie Hindle