Shop her style: Leona Lewis wows in over-the-knee boots and leather jacket

Find out where Leona got her gorgeous studded leather jacket and grey boots that are both available to buy right now

Leona Lewis has given us serious wardrobe envy after stepping out in this fab outfit consisting of an on-trend leather jacket and gorgeous grey over-the-knee boots.

We liked it so much we scoured the shops, for you of course, and we can reveal that both the jacket and the boots are both from the high street!

The charcoal stud leather wonder is £58 from Topshop, and the grey suede boots are £80 from Office, and both are available to buy online right now.

So for a slice of Leona-glam in your wardrobe head to Topshop.com and Office.com right now.

By Georgie Hindle