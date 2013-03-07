Shop her style: Cat Deeley’s gorge Christopher Kane dress!

The Jimmy Choo for H&M LA launch was a glitzy affair, and Cat Deeley was one of the glitziest!

The Brit TV presenter, who’s making it big Stateside after presenting four series of the hit show So You Think You Can Dance?, has been flying the flag for British fashion, recently showcasing a number of gorgeous items in from the high street, including a fab military coat from Monsoon.

And we just loved the embellished dress she wore to the Jimmy Choo bash, which was by the latest designer for Topshop, Christopher Kane.

BUY IT NOW

And the best bit? It’s a bargainous £60.

SHOP MORE CELEB STYLE NOW!

Cat will be returning to our shores to present the British version of the hit US dance show – and we can’t wait to see what she’ll be wearing!

By Ruth Doherty