SHOP HER STYLE: Alexandra Burke’s high street wonder dress
by: Sarah Karmali
7 Mar 2013

Alexandra Burke wows in an ASOS dress as she celebrates getting to the Number 1 spot

Last year's X Factor winner, Alexandra Burke, looked absolutely fabulous in a rainbow sequin boob tube dress as she celebrated hitting the number 1 spot on Sunday.

Alexandra showed off her enviable figure in the £50 dress from ASOS.com, as she was presented with a large cake in the shape of a one before performing in London's GAY club.

The 21-year-old, who performed her new single Bad Boys on the X Factor last weekend, beat Robbie Williams to the coveted spot and made the tune the fastest selling single of the year.

Buy Alex's fab dress right here.

By Georgie Hindle

 

