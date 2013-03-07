Shock X Factor exit for Lucie Jones

John and Edward survive another week as Lucie Jones becomes the latest star to leave The X Factor

In a shocking twist, Welsh wonder Lucie Jones was voted to leave The X Factor competition after Simon Cowell chose not to send twins John and Edward home.

After finding themselves in the bottom two, Lucie and Jedward (as they are now known) had to sing for survival and then face the judges' vote.

Dannii and Louis chose to save their own act and Cheryl voted to keep Lucie, leaving Simon with the deciding vote.

But instead of choosing to send the twins home, he equalled the score and sent the decision to deadlock.

Simon said while he thought neither of the acts could win, he would rather see the boys continue in the competition.

Lucie's X Factor exit meant that Dannii has now lost two of her acts in the last two weeks, leaving Stacey Solomon as the only remaining girl in the competition.

Simon still has his acts, Jamie Archer, Danyl Johnson and Olly Murrs, intact and Cheryl's boys Joe McElderry and Lloyd Daniels are also still in the running.

Next week's theme has yet to be confirmed but whatever it is, we'll be watching.

By Georgie Hindle