Shirley MacLaine to join Downton Abbey cast!

Veteran actress Shirley MacLaine has been confirmed as the newest member of the Downton Abbey cast…

We can’t wait for the third series of Downton Abbey to hit our screens, and it’s been confirmed that this season American actress Shirley MacLaine will be joining the cast as Lady Grantham’s (Elizabeth McGovern) mother.

Oscar winner Shirley will be joining the Grantham family as Martha Levinson, and is set to ruffle feathers with Dame Maggie Smith’s character, the Dowager Countess.

As well as the exciting new cast addition, this season is due to be set in the 1920s – cue plenty of gorgeous costumes as well as fireworks!