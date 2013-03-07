Shilpa Shetty marries in bling-tastic Bollywood wedding

Shilpa Shetty tied the knot with millionaire businessman Raj Kundra this weekend in a lavish ceremony near Mumbai.

Shilpa Shetty won Celebrity Big Brother in 2007 and met her future husband, Raj Kundra, shortly after appearing on the British television show.

So we're very pleased to report that the gorgeous pair tied the knot in India this weekend following a two-year romance.

SEE MORE CELEBRITY WEDDINGS

34-year-old Shilpa quite literally dazzled on her wedding day in a red and gold paisley sari embroidered with thousands of tiny beads and sequins. She topped off the heavily embellished outfit with an elaborate pearl choker, matching beaded headdress and armfuls of bangles and plenty of twinkling diamonds.

Raj was not entirely outshone as he donned a brocade sherwani teamed with gold-trimmed turban.

CHECK OUT A LIST ENGAGEMENT RINGS

According to the Daily Mail, the couple invited close family and friends as well as Shilpa's showbusiness colleagues to the ceremony, which took place in the romantic setting of Khandala, a hill resort near Mumbai.

Writing on her blog early on Sunday morning, Shilpa sounded much like any other bride as she said her life had 'been turned upside down, inside out in the past week as the marriage is nearing…. All is in order, friends and family have got together.' She finished by saying that she was looking forward to greeting fans as 'Shilpa Shetty Kundra'.

Congratulations Shilpa and Raj!

By Pat McNulty