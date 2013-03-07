She's electric… Katy Perry lights up the Met Ball

Katy Perry lit up the red carpet with her showstopping dress, adorned with multicoloured flashing lights

Katy Perry ensured all eyes were on her at the Met’s Costume Institute Gala on Monday night with her light-up white dress from design boutique CuteCircuit.



The chiffon dress featured more than 3,000 neon LED lights from shoulder to hem, controlled by an on/off switch tucked inside Katy’s cleavage! It's a version of CuteCircuit's museum-piece Galaxy dress, powered with 24,000 LED bulbs.

Katy changed her white outfit from pink to blue to purple to green throughout the night. "I think sometimes in fashion it can get a little stuffy so I wanted to lighten up!"

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood