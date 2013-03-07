Sherlock Holmes hits Rome!

Robert Downey Jr and Guy Ritchie take their spy thriller, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, to Italy

Having wowed the crowds in London and LA with his Sherlock Holmes sequel, director Guy Ritchie premiered his star-studded flick in Rome last night.

With partner Jacqui Ainsley on his arm (looking fierce in a pair of sequin-studded booties, we might add), Ritchie was joined by his lead actor, Robert Downey Jr, who brightened things up with a flash of red on his grey suit.

And although the rest of the Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows cast, namely Jude Law, Rachel McAdams and Noomi Rapace, was not in attendance, it still looked like a suitably fun night on the red carpet!

By Maria Milano