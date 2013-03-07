Sex and the City 2 shocker: Samantha Jones to wed?

Samantha Jones has been spotted in a wedding dress – does this mean she’s set to marry?

Sex and the City’s eternal bachelorette Samantha Jones has been spotted in a wedding dress, sparking rumours she’s set to wed in the upcoming movie sequel!

Kim Cattrall hit the New York set in a V-neck floral bridal gown, complete with bridal veil, leading us to question whether her character Samantha has patched things up with the gorgeous Smith Jared.

Leaks from the Sex and the City: The Movie 2 script suggest that Smith makes a return for the flick, despite the fact the pair split in the last movie.

But could the sex-hungry man-magnet really be settling down for good? We’ll just have to wait and see!

Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker was back on set looking fabulous as ever in a gorgeous green minidress and strappy blue sandals.

