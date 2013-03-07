Selfridges designer garage sale raises thousands for charity

Thrifty shoppers were in their element as hundreds of celebrity goods were sold at bargain prices, all in the name of charity

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow, Supermodels Yasmin Le Bon and Jodie Kidd and fashion stylist Trinny Woodall were among the celebs that donated their clothes, shoes and accessories for a charity sale at London's Selfridges.

The event, named the Really Really Great Garage Sale was organised by Lousie Redknapp, Yasmin Le Bon and Lisa B to raise money for charity Mothers4Children.

A total of 45 stalls, many manned by celebs themselves as well as one by InStyle magazine, were loaded with clothes, household items, jewellery and make-up all sold for bargain prices.

A staggering 800-strong crowd of people queued up to grab a bargain, including a pair of Stella McCartney shoes going for £80, a Chloe dress from Trinny Woodall's stall selling for £50 and a handbag from Yasmin Le Bon going for £250.

InStyle magazine's Editor Eilidh MacAskill manned the InStyle table which made over £850 on the day selling a host of designer delights.

While the exact figure of how much was raised is still being calculated, it is estimated that over £150,000 was raised to help Mothers4Children.

A fantastic day for a fantastic cause.

By Georgie Hindle