Selena Gomez takes to the stage in Santa Monica

Having had to postpone her performance last week, Selena Gomez was back to health and looking better than ever in Santa Monica

Fans feared for 18-year-old Selena Gomez when she announced she had to postpone last week’s concert in Santa Monica due to a sudden illness, but those worries were relieved when the Disney darling arrived on stage yesterday full of life and more beautiful than ever.

In a monochrome ensemble of black shorts with white tops layered with gold chains, the Monte Carlo star serenaded the crowd with her hit singles before entering into a Q&A for her fans.

Happy and healthy, the brunette beauty later tweeted: “Feeling much better, thank you all for being so understanding.”