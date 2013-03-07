Selena Gomez goes all out in bright blue!

Disney darling Selena Gomez dresses up in head-to-toe blue for an LA party...

Selena Gomez has been showing some serious fashion clout of late but she proved she wasn’t afraid to dress up for fun too at an LA party over the weekend.

Taking the theme of the Blue Ball head on, Selena teamed a bright blue puffball dress with a feathered aqua fascinator, teal platforms and a scattering of sparkling jewels.

Covering her naturally tousled tresses with a blunt bob wig, Selena finished the look with a dusting of blue eye shadow and a slick of metallic blue lipstick.

It was certainly a tricky look to pull off, but we reckon Selena nailed it in style.