Selena Gomez becomes Adidas NEO guest designer

Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to act as a style icon and guest designer for the Adidas NEO label. The Wizards of Waverly Place star has signed a three-year deal that will run until the end of 2015, during which she will work with the brand to help design seasonal ranges.

This partnership follows the news that Justin Beiber has been signed as another of the label’s style icons and is due to launch a new line called Famous Footwear in the US in February 2013.

Selena has revealed: “I am really enjoying being involved with the design process and NEO is letting me have fun with this. I get to wear the clothes first and have a voice and an opinion and I can’t wait to see the results of our new collection.”

Selena will front campaigns from Autumn/Winter 2013 and to mark the announcement she attended an adidas NEO press launch in Los Angeles dressed down in a cool plaid shirt with a skull T-shirt underneath, jeans, hi-tops and beanie hat.

By Bernadette Cornish