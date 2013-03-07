SEE the stars of Twilight: New Moon today in London

News just in, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart have arrived in London for tonight's New Moon fan event and we can hardly contain our excitement.

That's heartthrob Robert Pattinson and the utterly gorgeous Taylor Lautner in London, right now. Ok, breathe.

The stars of this year's most anticipated movie sequel, New Moon (as if you needed reminding) have been steadily working their way across the globe promoting the second installment in the Twilight saga, and now they have arrived in London.

The trio of stars plus director Chris Weitz will be attending a special New Moon fan event at Battersea Evolution tonight from 6pm. Excited fans will be able to see them on the red carpet as well a lucky few who will get to take part in a Q&A session with the cast.

So far the gorgeous Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart have made their way across the U.S stopping at New York, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles (to name but a few) as well as Japan, Brazil and France (where they were yesterday).

While there is no official premiere for New Moon, fans will get a chance to meet their idols tonight in Battersea, and see special midnight screenings of the film in cinemas across the country before its general release on November 20.

By Georgie Hindle