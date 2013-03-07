SEE the stars bundle up in the snow

It looks like it's going to be a white Christmas! And the A-list are getting into the festive spirit and braving the snowstorms in some very fashionable winter woollies

Catherine Zeta-Jones might be wearing the glammest winter ensemble we've ever seen. The star looks toasty warm in thermal leggings, a sleek parka and hat – plus sunglasses, of course – as she walks her dog in New York after a snowstorm.

WINTER WEDDING? SEE BEAUTIFUL WEDDING DRESSES HERE

In London, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale took their kids to play in the snow in Regent’s Park – Gwen rocked the layering look with a khaki army coat and grey scarf worn over a long-length brown waterfall poncho and some v glamorous wellies.

SEE SJP'S WINTER ACCESSORIES

Katy Perry perhaps wasn’t quite ready for the British weather as she visited boyfriend Russell Brand – we applaud her gorgeous bronze parka and sensible woolly hat, but we’re not sure polka-dot ballet pumps (over bare feet!) are the right choice of shoes!

SHOP GORGEOUS WINTER ACCESSORIES

Elsewhere, Jessica Simpson bundled up in New York in sensible lined lace-up Uggs and a faux-fur-hooded parka – loving the leopard Louis Vuitton, but aren't your knees cold with those rips Jess?

Cate Blanchett also braved the New York ice in sensible boots and a gorgeous grey coat.

SEE OUR PICK OF SNUG SNOW BOOTS

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood