SEE the NEW Kate Moss Christmas collection for Topshop

Kate Moss is back with another incredible Christmas collection for Topshop and we have all the pictures right HERE.

The supermodels latest range (now her twelfth) features Chinese-inspired silk garments, sequin-embellished party dresses, antique-style beaded belts, and luxurious lingerie, to name but a few.

The 79-piece high-voltage glamour collection, which hits stores and goes online tomorrow, strikes at the heart of key trends for A/W 09; there's square sequins, beautiful embellishment, velvet textures and faux fur.

Kate Moss has also taken classic designs such as pencil skirts, shorts, and vests and given them a glam new makeover in true supermodel style.

While we are loving most of the collection, a few highlights include a black square sequin maxidress (£180) ideal for an upcoming festive party, a gorgeous half petal skirt dress (£120) and the vintage rose underwear set (£41), a perfect treat for the weekend.

After many successful previous collections, this one is sure to be a Christmas sell-out so no hanging about tomorrow. For those of you who are extra keen, the collection goes on sale on Topshop.com at 6am.

We've got our alarms set already.

By Georgie Hindle