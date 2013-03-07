SEE: Scarlett Johansson’s sultry summer look

Boasting an unrivalled repertoire of talents, as a Broadway star, recording artist, Hollywood actress and not to mention being one of the world’s sexiest women, Scarlett Johansson has graced more than a few magazine covers, but still managed to reveal an all-new side of herself in these stripped-back summery shots for V magazine.

SEE MORE SCARLETT JOHANSSON PICS HERE

With big and bold locks and minimal make-up, the Iron Man 2 star works an au naturel look in a sweet Yves Saint Laurent strawberry dress.

Despite her youthful radiance in the shoot though, the 25-year-old told the mag that she feels like her recent roles have thrust her into a new, more mature stage in her career:

‘I don't feel like a girl anymore. And I feel like my life and career are on a different path than they had been.’

Well she certainly looks all woman to us!

By Hayley Spencer