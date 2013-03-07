SEE Rihanna and Alexandra Burke's perfect bikini bodies!

Rihanna and Alexandra Burke are latest stars to show off winter bikini bodies

Rihanna and Alexandra Burke are the latest in a string of celebs ditching Blighty for Barbados - and showing off their perfect bikini bodies in the process!

Alexandra was red-hot in her scarlet strapless bikini as she frolicked on the beach after flying out to the Caribbean on Christmas Eve.

The 21-year-old former X Factor winner is staying at the exclusive 5-star Sandy Lane resort, where her boss Simon Cowell regularly stays.

The singer even found time in between enjoying the sun and surf to tweet about her hols, writing: 'The waves knocked me out! Seriously.. No joke, haha! X'

And Rihanna is also turning heads in her home country of Barbados, stepping out this week in a super-sexy hot-pink ruffled two-piece.

The two singers join a host of stars who've headed to Barbados for some winter sun, including Jude Law and Sienna Miller, The Sugababes and Gary Lineker and Danielle Bux.

Jealous? Us? Never!

By Ruth Doherty