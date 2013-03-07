SEE PICS: Zac Efron at The Lucky One screening in NYC!

Zac Efron suited up for the Cinema Society screening of The Lucky One – from the producers of weepie The Notebook – in New York last night, joined by co-star Taylor Schilling.
Victoria’s Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes also hit the screening, in a pair of striped monochrome shorts, transluscent black blouse, black blazer and towering wedge Mary-Janes.
Her fellow Angel Erin Heatherton shone in a Little White Dress, embellished with sports-luxe silver detailing.
By Harriet Reuter Hapgood