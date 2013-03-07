SEE PICS: Zac Efron at The Lucky One screening in NYC!

Zac Efron was joined Victoria’s Secret Angels Doutzen Kroes and Erin Heatherton at the screening of his latest movie The Lucky One

Zac Efron suited up for the Cinema Society screening of The Lucky One – from the producers of weepie The Notebook – in New York last night, joined by co-star Taylor Schilling.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes also hit the screening, in a pair of striped monochrome shorts, transluscent black blouse, black blazer and towering wedge Mary-Janes.

Her fellow Angel Erin Heatherton shone in a Little White Dress, embellished with sports-luxe silver detailing.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood