SEE PICS: Victoria Beckham takes Harper shopping AGAIN in New York!

Victoria Beckham is clearly loving having a daughter, as she takes baby Harper on yet another shopping trip round New York...

Making the most of being in New York after her Fashion Week success, Victoria Beckham took baby Harper on yet another shopping trip in the Big Apple.

Proudly holding her gorgeous bundle as she rummaged through the rails at Marc Jacobs, Vic was clearly loving her mother-and-daughter time.

And colour-coordinating their looks, while mum wore a stunning peach shift dress from her own collection teamed with nude platform Christian Louboutin heels, Harper looked pretty in pink in a cute dress and cardie.

We wonder what style treats they snapped up!

