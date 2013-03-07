SEE PICS: Vanessa Hudgens hits London in style!

Our style spies have spotted Vanessa Hudgens out and about in London, promoting her new film Sucker Punch – and looking amazing

High School Musical star and former InStyle cover girl Vanessa Hudgens is in London to promote her new film Sucker Punch.

She hit the premiere this week looking sensational in a floor-length beaded satin Alberta Ferretti gown with an exposed back.

Sucker Punch is a fantasy action film co-starring Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish and Mad Men’s Jon Hamm. Vanessa plays dancer Blondie – but with fight scenes and plenty of action training, it's a far cry from High School Musical!

Before the premiere, Vanessa wrapped up against London’s still-chilly weather in one of a/w’s biggest trends, the aviator jacket – though we’re spotting a peek of spring’s florals underneath her leather number and her beauty look, all strong brows and textured hair, is very s/s 2011.

Our mega style crush only increased when we spotted her leaving her hotel in a killer outfit. The star hits multiple trends in her separates ensemble: 70s, prints, trousers… We can't wait to see what she wears next.

Sucker Punch is released in cinemas today.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood