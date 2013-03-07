SEE PICS Sienna Miller and Jude Law dine out in style!

Hot couple Sienna Miller and Jude Law looked super stylish in vintage inspired outfits as they hit a fancy London restaurant

Pulling out all the stops in the style department, Sienna Miller looked ultra gorgeous as she arrived at the London restaurant C with partner Jude Law.

Working the faux fur trend to perfection, Sienna opted for a vintage fur short jacket in a deliciously creamy shade, teamed with champagne Topshop shorts and a silk blouse.

Giving her look an evening edge, Sienna paired the shorts with black tights and her trademark red lippy. She finished the ensemble with a splash of on trend leopard print on her handbag. We love it!

And not to be outdone in the style stakes, Jude Law proved he’s the perfect arm-candy – (as if there was any doubt!) in a casual charcoal suit with white unbuttoned shirt and a cool black trilby-style hat.

Hitting hot London eatery C, the super couple met up with Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer for a dinner date – could there be a new movie in the pipeline?

And with Jude to reprise his role as Dr. Watson in the new Sherlock Holmes sequel, we can’t wait for the next installment due out in 2011!

By Tara Gardner

