SEE PICS: Scarlett Johansson shows off new hairdo at the Mango Fashion Awards!

Scarlett Johansson and her new 'do took centre stage in Barcelona as she presented the 3rd annual Mango Fashion Awards!

Showing off her fab new bobbed hair, Scarlett Johansson hit the stage in Barcelona to present the 3rd edition of Mango's Fashion Awards.

As brand spokesmodel, Scarlett was of course dressed in a neat, silky black mini shift dress from the brand's gorgeous collection, teamed with a gold and crystal droplet pendant necklace and black strappy chunky heels.

Sporting a shorter version of her choppy bob seen earlier this year, Scarlett's new graduated, centre-parted 'do is a more modern look for the actress who is renowned for her classic Hollywood siren locks - and we love it!

Joining Scar Jo on stage was John Paul Gaultier who recently celebrated the end of his seven-year tenure at Hermes with an equestrian extravaganza at Paris Fashion Week! JPG was awarded an honorary Mango button by Scarlett.

And with Olivia Palermo and her beau Johannes Huebl as the faces of Mango's new campaign, it's set to be a super stylish year ahead for the high street brand!

By Tara Gardner

