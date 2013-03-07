SEE PICS Sarah Jessica Parker sizzles in Halston Heritage

Sarah Jessica Parker is our ultimate style crush here at InStyle, and we’ve been treated to her quite a bit recently. During LFW she paid her respects at the Alexander McQueen memorial, before taking her rightful place on the front row at the Burberry show looking stunning in her Burberry outfit and Alexander McQueen pink bag.

Now she’s wowed us once again with an appearance at The New York City Ballet (NYCB) fall gala where Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalie Portman and Gossip Girl’s Matthew Settle were also there.



SJP who was recently elected as a member of the board of directors for NYCB, was all a glow in a jaw-dropping nude hued Halston Heritage gown. She shimmered and sparkled in the gown which featured a low back and ultra glam train. She teamed her dress with a mint green tuxedo jacket (very Carrie Bradshaw!), white pointed shoes and a Halston Heritage Sac bag.

Her hair and make-up were both picture perfect! Her hair, stunning thanks to her perfectly blown out look (very Chloe AW10) and the metallic eye shadow is an insider’s trick at making your eye colour pop.

While we love mum-on-the-school-run SJP, we much prefer her all glammed up in pretty dresses, so please do keep it coming Sarah Jess…

By Leanne Bayley