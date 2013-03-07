SEE PICS: Sarah Jessica Parker and Abigail Breslin on the set of New Year's Eve

Sarah Jessica Parker and Abigail Breslin shared a joke on set of their new movie New Year's Eve...

If you loved Valentine's Day, you'll LOVE New Year's Eve! Starring an ensemble cast including Sarah Jessica Parker and Abigail Breslin along with Ashton Kutcher, Jessica Biel, Halle Berry, Hilary Swank, Sienna Miller and Zac Efron - to name a few, it's set to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year!

With filming still underway, SJP and Little Miss Sunshine star Abigail got the giggles on set as they shared a joke.

Like Valentine's Day, the film follows the intertwined lives of couples and singles in New York on New Year's Eve.

But there's a bit of a wait before we can see the amazing cast in action as New Year's Eve doesn't hit screens 'til December.

We'll keep you posted on all the latest tit-bits from the movie!

By Tara Gardner