SEE PICS: Rihanna switches on the Christmas lights at Westfield!

Rihanna wowed in a gorgeous outfit as she switched on the Christmas lights at the Westfield Shopping Centre in London!

It’s that time of the year again, and what better way to kick off the Christmas festivities than with megastar Rihanna turning on the Christmas lights at London's Westfield Shopping Centre!

The 22-year-old singer worked an ultra modern red Cos skirt and grey Zambesi bustier top, finishing her ensemble with Christian Louboutin pumps, Kate Halfpenny necklaces and vintage Chanel earrings from Susan Kaplin. Loosely held in a vintage polka dot scarf, her vivid red locks added the perfect finishing festive touch!

Joining her on the Westfield’s stage, a group of children from Help A London Child charity helped begin the countdown to the spectacular light display.

Managing director of Westfield, Michael Gutman told press: ‘She is a global star and has enormous appeal to our customers. Not only is her music of the moment, she is also a fashion icon.’

Rihanna’s new album Loud is already topping our Christmas wishlists. Here's to more festive events to come!

By Asha Joneja

