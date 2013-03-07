SEE PICS: Reese Witherspoon wows at Avon Foundation for Women Gala!

Reese Witherspoon looked her usual stunning self as she took to the red carpet to host the annual Avon Foundation for Women Gala

Top celebs joined Reese Witherspoon last night as she hosted the 10th Annual Avon Foundation for Women Gala in New York last night.

As the Honorary Chair of the Foundation, Reese stole the style limelight as she took to the red carpet to celebrate the Foundation's fantastic work spanning the last decade.

Donning a sizzling Jason Wu dress, Reese looked as gorgeous as ever as she proudly joined over 550 guests at New York's Cipriani Restaurant. With a sheer, black bustier top and belted waist, the star showed off her super svelte figure. The star finished her look with black Christian Louboutin peep-toes, and loose blonde locks for a simple yet sophisticated ensemble.

SEE MORE CELEB NEWS HERE

Joining Reese on the red carpet included Avon’s new fragrance spokeswoman, the stunning Christy Turlington. Fronting the new Avon fragrance Slip Into... the supermodel was handpicked for her timeless look and classic aura, and didn't disappoint in the style department, working a divine black Alice Temperley floor-skimming gown. With an embellished neckline and empire waist, Christy kept accessories minimal with a small black clutch and peep-toes.

Also showing their support at the event included singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge donning a striking red velour blazer, Avon’s spokesmodel Patrick Dempsey and his partner and Avon Global Creative Colour Director Jillian Dempsey as well as Avon’s CEO Andrea Jung.

The Avon Foundation was founded in 1955 with the goal of improving women’s lives, while currently supporting breast cancer research and addressing domestic and gender violence. Join top celebs and find out more here!

By Asha Joneja

SEE MORE PICS OF REESE WITHERSPOON HERE