SEE PICS: Pippa Middleton and Lily Cole enjoy a spot of tennis!

Pippa Middleton and Lily Cole were among celebrity tennis fans to see the ATP men’s final

Pippa Middleton and Lily Cole were among the A-list tennis fans to watch the ATP Tennis World Tour men’s final at the O2 arena on Saturday, when Roger Federer beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to take home the title.

Lily wore an on-trend leather dress in a striking orange shade to match her flame-red hair, which she wore pulled back in a simple ponytail.

Pippa opted for a chic, classic look, dressed in navy blues with a simple diamond necklace, a touch of black eyeliner and her signature glossy hair worn, like her sister The Duchess of Cambridge, loose in long layers.

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and major of London Boris Johnson were also at the match.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood