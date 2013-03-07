SEE PICS: Nicole Kidman and Taylor Swift’s divine dresses at Academy of Country Music Awards

Nicole Kidman and Taylor Swift wow at the Academy of Country Music Awards in their designer outfits

Forget the Stetsons and cowboy boots, this year’s ACM awards were more couture than country, with stars like Nicole Kidman and Taylor Swift sporting ravishing designer dresses.

SEE TODAY’S LOOK OF THE DAY

Taylor Swift, who won the coveted Entertainer of the Year award, chose two nude dresses for the big night. The first was a carpet-sweeping gown by Elie Saab couture, which she teamed with Ralph Lauren shoes and Neil Lane jewellery, and the other was a peasant-style Alice + Olivia frock for her performance on stage.

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman accompanied her husband Keith Urban to the ceremony in a vampy lizard-stamped and fur-embellished fitted frock by her go-to designer, L’Wren Scott. Newlywedd Reese Witherspoon put in appearance in a lacy LBD by Marchesa and Southern belle Carrie Underwood was eye-catching in a plum-hued Jean Fares Couture gown with on-tone embellishment.

SEE PHOTOS OF THE NICKELODEON KIDS CHOICE AWARDS

By Maria Milano