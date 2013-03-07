SEE PICS Lily Allen hits the shops in Paris!

Mum-to-be Lily Allen takes time out from the Paris Fashion Week shows to stock up on some new winter wardrobe treats!

Fresh from the front row at Paris Fashion Week, Lily Allen indulged in some retail therapy in a chic downtime outfit, dressed up with a pair of mega-stacked patent heels.

Working a slouchy, oversized grey batwing cardigan over skinny black jeans and a leopard print scarf, Lily didn't let her mega-heels slow her shopping trip down as she stocked up!

And holding tightly onto her Givenchy Nightingale bag as she hit the shops, Lily raved about the Givenchy SS11 show tweeting to Twitter fans:

'Ricardo Tisci is so brilliant, in my opinion.x'

We can't wait to see what Parisian chic items she'll be wearing over the coming months!

By Tara Gardner

