SEE PICS: Leighton Meester on set of Gossip Girl

Leighton Meester is back as our favourite Upper East-Sider Blair Waldorf for season five of Gossip Girl.

In a popping yellow Peter Som ruffle blouse with floral and citrus print Stella McCartney skirt, teamed with a beautiful deep peach Riki Rosetta structured bag and light orange Brian Atwood pumps, Blair's clearly kicking things off in style.

With cast regulars Taylor Momsen and Jessica Szohr no longer in the show and talk of Liz Hurley joining the cast, we've no doubt there'll be some exciting new plot developments as well as the usual GG romances.

Set to air in the States in September, we can't wait!

