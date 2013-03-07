SEE PICS Kelly Osbourne sizzles at PETA party

Wow! What a year it’s turning out to be for Kelly Osbourne! Last night she wowed the crowds at the PETA party - take a look at all the pics…

Kelly Osbourne headed to PETA’s 30th Anniversary Gala and Humanitarian Awards in LA last night to support her model friend Joanna Krupa. Dressed in a metallic dress with cut-out sides she went for full on glam describing her look on Twitter as ‘Barbarella Barbie’.

With her 60s style bouffant hairstyle, smoky eyes, full lashes and pink matte lips we think it’s only a matter of time before we’ll all be channeling Brigitte Fonda in the 1968 science fiction film Barbarella.

Also at the event was Glee star Lea Michele who opted for sweet and innocent in a floor length white dress with matching satin peeptoe shoes. We especially loved her hair and make-up – both natural and fuss-free, letting the fabulous dress speak for itself.

The annual event was hosted by actor Alec Baldwin and celebrated the charities 30 years in business.

The animal-loving organisation marked the occasion with a luxurious dinner and awards ceremony, Bryan Adams performed for the guests and awards were given to high profile celebrities and their charitable achievements. Simon Cowell won an award for his efforts but unfortunately couldn’t attend the ceremony.

Other winners included director Eli Roth, actresses Lea Michele and Eva Mendes, model Joanna Krupa and the gorgeous Twilight star Kellan Lutz.

By Leanne Bayley