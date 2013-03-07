SEE PICS Kate Moss hits the shops

To us mere mortals a trip to the shops is no mean feat but for a supermodel like Kate Moss, one of the most photographed women in the business, it could be a little tricky! But when a girl's gotta shop, a girl's gotta shop.

Arm-in-arm with her assistant Fiona, Kate Moss did a spot of retail therapy for last minute birthday presents for her daughter's 8th birthday. As per usual, she looked effortlessly chic. Dressed in her signature look of black leather jacket, a charcoal grey tee, jeans and black booties she was ready to pound the shops.

The girls stopped by the children's boutique Bonpoint which is a firm favourite with Kate and is where she often picks up treats for her daughter Lila Grace.

But what will Lila get this year? And more importantly, what birthday plans does Kate have in store? After last year's karaoke party followed by an aftershow at their Cotswolds home one can only wonder - how can mummy top that?



By Leanne Bayley