SEE PICS: Kate Middleton and Prince William at the African Cats premiere!

Kate Middleton and Prince William braved the rain to attend the African Cats premiere.

As they approach their one year wedding anniversary on Sunday, Kate Middleton and Prince William donned their finest to attend the premiere of African Cats, with Kate Middleton looking stunning in a Matthew Williamson dress.

Kate paired the gorgeous peplum frock with embellished neckline and sleeves, with a pair of drop earrings from Kiki McDonough and grey pumps and matching clutch from Emmy Shoes.

Luckily her stunning outfit was protected from the rain by her dapper husband Prince William, who kept his wife covered with an umbrella as they walked the red carpet – aww!

