SEE PICS: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux in Rome!

Fresh from their romantic break in Paris, loved up couple Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have landed in Rome...

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are making the most of their time in Europe. Last week we spotted the pair in Paris, now they’ve been seen out and about in Rome!

The lovebirds were dressed for the Italian summer in his’n’hers grey ensembles – Justin in a tee and jeans and Jen in a matching jersey sundress and sandals. Both accessorised with superstar sunglasses, natch.

We wonder which romantic European city the couple will visit next? Perhaps we'll spy them in London…

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood