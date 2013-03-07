SEE PICS: InStyle’s night of glamour

We partied with Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright and Eliza Doolittle at our celeb-studded party with Dolce & Gabbana

"Nobody does glamour dress better than Dolce & Gabbana,” said InStyle editor Eilidh MacAskill at the bash she hosted last night with the fashion house. And boy was there a lot of glamour in the room. From Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright’s perfect LBD to Jameela Jalil’s poppy red prom dress and Eliza Doolittle’s punky leo print leotard, the celebrity-studded party was both a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show of sorts and a who’s who of the music and film world.

Sipping gorgeous cocktails especially created by Chambord and nibbling delectable canapés courtesy of Urban Caprice (Sevruga caviar gougeres and artichoke on parmesan tuile with shaved black truffle - YUM!), guests including Keisha Buchanan, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Dizzee Rascal and Luke Worrall chatting all things fashion and music as they boogied to tunes mixed by celebrity DJ Eliza Doolittle.

The top party tip of the night came courtesy of Dizzee Rascal, who recommended: “Find out what everyone else is wearing and wear something better!” Other suggestions included: “Wear something comfortable,” by Alex Watson (yes, Emma Watson’s little brother!) and “Never leave on time,” courtesy of Bonnie Wright.

The actress, who plays Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, also revealed that she’s already planning her outfit for the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows on 19 November: “I’m in between a few options. I sort of seem to be quite relaxed about it but I'm sure it will come together. There's a few things that have tickled my fancy.” And with that, the party girl disappeared into the uber-glamorous crowd.

Gorgeous outfits, delish nibbles and drinks, hot tunes, stellar celebs - what more could we ask for in a party?

By Maria Milano