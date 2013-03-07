SEE PICS: Heidi Klum and Kristen Bell at Unicef’s party

Heidi Klum and Kristen Bell worked cute spring tailoring at the Unicef Playlist With the A-List in LA

Heidi Klum, Kristen Bell and fellow celebs hit the red carpet for Unicef’s Playlist With the A-List party in Los Angeles last night.

Heidi worked a simple but glam monochrome look with an oversized white blazer worn over a black tee, skinny leather trousers and pointed stilettos. With her hair worn loose and natural make-up, the super looked as gorgeous as ever.

Kristen mixed and matched spring trends, wearing statement polka-dot print trousers and a cropped tuxedo-style black jacket over a Victoriana cream blouse. Nude peep-toes and a bold necklace completed her look.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood