SEE PICS: Heidi Klum and Kristen Bell at Unicef’s party

Heidi Klum, Kristen Bell and fellow celebs hit the red carpet for Unicef’s Playlist With the A-List party in Los Angeles last night.
Heidi worked a simple but glam monochrome look with an oversized white blazer worn over a black tee, skinny leather trousers and pointed stilettos. With her hair worn loose and natural make-up, the super looked as gorgeous as ever.
Kristen mixed and matched spring trends, wearing statement polka-dot print trousers and a cropped tuxedo-style black jacket over a Victoriana cream blouse. Nude peep-toes and a bold necklace completed her look.
By Harriet Reuter Hapgood