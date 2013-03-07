SEE PICS: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows makes for a magical world premiere!

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 had London spellbound last night as Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and co. hit the red carpet

London was treated to the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 world premiere, last night, boasting a star-studded turn out with the lead actors - Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint met by a whole host of Harry Potter loving celebs!

Celebs were led onto the red carpet following an array of spooky death eaters from the movie, to head inside to watch this year’s most anticipated film!

Leading lady Emma Watson looked every inch the starlet in her backless Rafael Lopez for Atelier Mayer lace and feather mini, she told InStyle she chose the dress as it's by: 'A great British designer.'

SEE ALL THE HARRY POTTER PREMIERE PICS HERE

Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton also opted in on the Brit theme, telling InStyle he had chosen his country-inspired velvet-edged suit to make sure he looked: 'Quintessentially English,' for the big night. Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe were also suitably smart in simple suit and tie combos by Dolce & Gabbana, and both thanked fans for braving the cold to be there.

With Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 marking the penultimate film in the Harry Potter franchise and part 2. already down on film, the cast’s thoughts were firmly turning to memories of the last 10 years as they stopped to chat to InStyle on their way into the premiere.

'I've seen the kids grow up, I feel very maternal towards them. There's no other film like Harry Potter. I guess the closest thing would be a soap, but it's nothing like that!' Julie Walters said of her time as Mrs Weasley.

Bonnie Wright told InStyle: 'I miss it already. I'll always remember my first day on set, and comparing that to my last day - I knew nothing and it's been an arc of experience.'

SEE EMMA WATSON'S STAR STYLE HERE

But, it was Jason Issacs - who plays Lucas Malfoy - who summed it up best: 'I have so many great actor friends who would love to have been part of Harry Potter, it's like an exclusive club, and sadly it's closed now. No one else can become a member now, so I'm so grateful to have been a part of it.'

The seven Harry Potter films have showcased an institute of British talent, from Ralph Fiennes to Helena Bonham Carter and launched some of our hottest young stars. It may be time for the witches and wizards to hang up their capes, but luckily we have one more film to keep the magic alive a little longer!

SEE ALL THE PREMIERE PICS

By Hayley Spencer

WATCH HARRY POTTER CLIPS AND INTERVIEWS WITH THE STARS

FIND OUT BONNIE WRIGHT'S FAVOURITE HARRY POTTER MOMENTS